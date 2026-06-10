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Let's Talk About Spencer Pratt, The LA Election, And Fraud
Ask me anything. Then join me live on Friday at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) to hear the answers.
Jun 10
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Kaizen Asiedu
103
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7
I Want Pratt To Win. Fraud Probably Isn't Why He's Losing.
The system is biased. But that’s not the same as fraudulent.
Jun 8
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Kaizen Asiedu
253
34
29
May 2026
The Homeless Problem Is A Drug Problem
Why LA’s “compassion” is actually neglect - and what real love looks like at the scale of a civilization.
May 31
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Kaizen Asiedu
350
15
58
Thanks for being a Clear Thinker. I have a few questions for you.
I just published my 80th letter. Help shape the next 80 letters, and the future of Clear Thinker.
May 27
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Kaizen Asiedu
149
5
11
Spencer Pratt’s Plan For LA Homelessness Isn’t Cruel. The Status Quo Is.
Why even Democrats who solve homelessness get called heartless - and what that tells us about who’s actually running California.
May 24
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Kaizen Asiedu
354
17
54
LA Mayor Karen Bass Is Losing Ground to Spencer Pratt, a Reality TV Star. And That’s A Good Thing.
I've spent my adult life in LA, and I'm watching it decay. The June 2nd mayoral race is the clearest signal yet of where this city — and this state — is…
May 18
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Kaizen Asiedu
290
12
30
I Went to a Latino Town to Talk About ICE Deportations. And Met A White Guy Who Said “I Am A Racist".
Back in February, when anti-ICE sentiment was near its peak, I decided to do something about the fact that I was frustrated with the state of the…
May 9
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Kaizen Asiedu
298
29
39
Did Jesus Really Rise From The Dead?
There’s more evidence for the resurrection of Jesus than you’ve been led to believe.
May 2
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Kaizen Asiedu
324
24
28
April 2026
Cole Allen Tried to Assassinate Trump. The Morning After, Someone Told Me It Was Staged
Twenty-one months after Butler, we've learned nothing. Here's what needs to change.
Apr 28
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Kaizen Asiedu
418
16
45
How Do We Know Jesus Even Existed?
Why I'm exploring Christianity now, what the data says about a wider awakening, and where this might go.
Apr 27
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Kaizen Asiedu
495
39
41
Trump, The Art Of The Deal, and the Cost of Winning in Iran
His strategy works. The question is what it costs.
Apr 9
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Kaizen Asiedu
241
25
32
Trump Has 4 Goals In Iran. But Netanyahu Has 5.
The gap between them is where things can go wrong.
Apr 6
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Kaizen Asiedu
211
7
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© 2026 Kaizen Asiedu
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