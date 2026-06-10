Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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May 2026

The Homeless Problem Is A Drug Problem
Why LA’s “compassion” is actually neglect - and what real love looks like at the scale of a civilization.
  Kaizen Asiedu
Thanks for being a Clear Thinker. I have a few questions for you.
I just published my 80th letter. Help shape the next 80 letters, and the future of Clear Thinker.
  Kaizen Asiedu
Spencer Pratt’s Plan For LA Homelessness Isn’t Cruel. The Status Quo Is.
Why even Democrats who solve homelessness get called heartless - and what that tells us about who’s actually running California.
  Kaizen Asiedu
LA Mayor Karen Bass Is Losing Ground to Spencer Pratt, a Reality TV Star. And That’s A Good Thing.
I've spent my adult life in LA, and I'm watching it decay. The June 2nd mayoral race is the clearest signal yet of where this city — and this state — is…
  Kaizen Asiedu
I Went to a Latino Town to Talk About ICE Deportations. And Met A White Guy Who Said “I Am A Racist".
Back in February, when anti-ICE sentiment was near its peak, I decided to do something about the fact that I was frustrated with the state of the…
  Kaizen Asiedu
Did Jesus Really Rise From The Dead?
There’s more evidence for the resurrection of Jesus than you’ve been led to believe.
  Kaizen Asiedu

April 2026

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