Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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Beth Norris's avatar
Beth Norris
3h

In 2013 my youngest son Nate was killed in a car crash at 15 years old. His girlfriend was driving and made a mistake and was responsible for the accident.

I decided I was not going to let Nate’s death negatively impact my life. I worked hard, very very hard to not let this happen. I could have easily given up, quit living, be an angry resentful person and no one would have argued with me as I had been through the worst of the worst. But that would have been so disrespectful to Nate and the life he lived. I honor his life by living life to the fullest since his was cut so short.

My point is, no president, no political party, no culture has the power to make your life bad unless you allow it! We all have the power to live life with the attitude we want to have, I have proven it is possible regardless of how bad of an experience life deals you.

I just want to grab people by the shoulders and shake them and tel them to snap out of it and take control of your attitude and life! Quit falling prey to the news, to social media, to people who want to control you with fear.

Living your best life possible rubs off on the next person and the next and the next. If we all turn into a nation of warriors who want to live their best lives then we will all live our best lives, even if that life includes having buried a child.

I know it’s possible, we all must believe it is possible!

Peace! Love! And Happy 4th of July!

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Franck Tellier's avatar
Franck Tellier
3h

Beautifully written Kaizen.

My parents made a similar decision in 1988. Nothing but two kids, two metal foot lockers, $500 and a job.

Only in America can this happen in such high percentages.

Happy birthday America and thank you for writing this piece.

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