Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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JenF's avatar
JenF
2d

I'm happy for you that you've gotten Clarity on your next steps. I've been a paying member since soon after I found you last year, and it just renewed for another year.

I joined primarily to support you, because what you are doing is SO IMPORTANT, and sadly rare at this time. I am thrilled to see you are creating being FULLY financially supported to do what you are gifted to do! 🙏🏼

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Brant Huddleston's avatar
Brant Huddleston
2d

I happily became a paid subscriber a few months ago

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