I’m relaunching Clear Thinker and doubling down on our mission. Read more below, and join here.

It’s always a little bit awkward when someone asks me what I do for a living.

“I’m an influencer.”

“Oh cool, do you, like, make content?”

“Yeah.”

“About what?”

“…Politics.”

I love this unexpected career that God laid out for me. What I don’t love is being associated with “politics.”

The anger. The name-calling. The tribalism. The confusion. Families being estranged.

Once I met someone who told me she was waiting until after her best friend’s wedding to end their friendship, because they couldn’t talk about politics.

It doesn’t have to be like this.

Politics is a loaded word now. But when reduced to its core elements, it’s simply the process of deciding how a civilization runs.

It should be inspiring. It should be civil. It should feel like we’re on the same team, because we are. It should be fun.

After all, what’s cooler than getting to decide what the future of humanity is going to be?

Politics should engender the spirit of the Founding Fathers — a group of genius revolutionaries who loved America, who frequently butted heads on what America should look like.

Who disapproved of what the others said, but would defend to the death a fellow citizen’s right to say it.

How We Got Here

I started Clear Thinker out of frustration. Frustration with a politics that has degenerated into confusion and suspicion.

I say “started Clear Thinker,” but it really wasn’t very strategic.

What actually happened was that almost exactly two years ago, on July 13, 2024, Trump was nearly killed, and I decided to speak up, because if politicians were getting shot, clearly we had lost the plot.

I spontaneously opened my phone, spoke from the heart, and posted it, assuming no one would listen.

It turns out that a lot of people listened. And kept listening. I didn’t know why.

Fortunately, many of you told me why.

There are now over 2.5 million followers across my channels.

That means there are at least 2.5 million of us who value critical thinking, nuance, courage, and fairness.

At least 2.5 million of us are tired of the partisan games, the ragebait, the tribalism.

I hope that inspires you, because that means there are millions of people like you. People who don’t agree with you on everything, but will defend your right to say it.

Going All In

Some of you may have noticed you’ve been hearing from me more often this past month.

That’s no accident.

Out of those 2.5 million followers, you, my Substack readers, are consistently the most thoughtful. The most willing to wrestle with the deeper ideas.

So I’ve been pouring more and more of my energy here.

A few months ago, I asked you to tell me about yourselves in a reader survey. A thousand of you answered.

Here’s who you told me you are:

You’ve stopped trusting the media — on both sides. The most common thing you told me, by far: everywhere you look, there’s an agenda. Some of you have had your hearts broken by voices you once relied on.

You don’t want to be told what to think. You want the facts, the full picture, and the strongest version of both arguments — so you can make up your own minds.

You’re trying to protect relationships, not win arguments. So many of you are navigating real conversations with people you love who see the world differently. You don’t want to beat them. You want to reach them.

You’re after something deeper than politics. Unprompted, you brought up faith, meaning, and personal growth. You’re not just trying to make sense of the news — you’re trying to make sense of life.

You’re not here for entertainment. You come here to think. To check your reasoning. To stay informed without being poisoned by the noise.

And the message you repeated more than any other: “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

So that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

Today I’m making it official.

I’m relaunching the Clear Thinker Newsletter, and this is now the home base for everything I do.

Here’s what that means practically.

This letter is now the one thing I make sure happens every week, no matter what else is going on.

You’ll hear from me twice a week, like you have this past month.

Same mission, with more of what you told me you want: practical tips for the real conversations you’re having with real people.

This won’t be some radical transformation.

It’s still the same core relationship.

I offer you perspective, you grant me some of your time. But for me, this symbolizes a long-term commitment to the mission of changing the culture of conversation in the West. And I hope that’s something you’re willing to commit to with me too.

What you get as a paid member

2 full letters per week on the challenging and contentious issues of our time, and the frameworks to think about and discuss them

Access to the full archive

Member-only discussions in the comments

The first 500 subscribers also get 30% off annual during relaunch.

Become a Member

To celebrate the relaunch, here’s what I’m doing

5 pieces in 5 days. One per day for the entire first week, starting later today. I’m starting with pieces that are collectively a strong reflection of what you can expect as a Clear Thinker: recent discussions in the media, my philosophy, and strategic thinking about how to approach political discourse with your friends and family — including those who may not agree with you.

After that, we settle into our regular schedule of 2 per week.

A sample of what our Clear Thinker Members are telling me. Thank you.

For the Long Haul

Now, to be clear — I didn’t start this mission to build a business.

But finances are a part of life.

I want every one of you who becomes a paid subscriber to do it because you believe in what we’re doing here. Not just because you’re expecting extra content, like this is a Netflix subscription.

That said, I do want to give the most support to the people who give the most support to me.

So paid subscribers get the full version of every major piece, including the part where we move from problems to solutions. Plus the complete archive, and my attention in the comments.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the greatest nation to ever exist, and the near-anniversary of the day I started this journey, I’m offering 30% off annual membership, locked in for as long as you stay subscribed. For those of you who are in this for the long haul with me. (Existing monthly subscribers can also take advantage of this offer.)

It ends on July 13 - the 2-year anniversary of Clear Thinker.

See you later today.

Become a Member