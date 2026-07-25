Last week I was in Madrid when Spain beat Argentina to win the World Cup.

The atmosphere was festive and replete with national pride.

Spanish flags and jerseys dotted the landscape.

There were Argentine flags too, which made sense.

Madrid has one of the largest Argentine populations of any city outside Argentina.

But there was one flag I didn’t expect to see.

“Must everything be about Palestine?” I exclaimed to a friend, almost involuntarily.

There, at a soccer celebration, was a Palestinian flag.

Early in 2025, when anti-ICE protests were at full blaze in Los Angeles, I attended one such demonstration downtown.

Unsurprisingly, Mexican flags were the most common.

Surprisingly, the second most common flag, and by a narrower margin than one might expect, was not the American flag.

It was the Palestinian flag.

At an American protest.

In an American city.

About American immigration policy.

And the flag of a territory seven thousand miles away was more visible than the flag of the country whose laws were the entire subject of the demonstration.

In this essay, you’ll learn:

Why local American politicians are making high-stakes promises about international policy they have zero legal authority to enforce.

How a single foreign conflict transformed into an all-encompassing ideological purity test for domestic politics.

The stark difference between political performance and practical, real-world outcomes.

How to spot when a political movement starts valuing ideological alignment over actual competence.

The Promise

In December 2024, Zohran Mamdani sat down with Mehdi Hasan and was asked whether he would welcome Benjamin Netanyahu to New York City.

He said that as mayor, New York City would arrest him.

He repeated it through the campaign.

He won in a landslide.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in September.

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Mamdani posted a video announcing that his administration had reviewed every avenue under applicable law and concluded that the city does “not have the independent legal authority” to enforce the ICC warrant.

In the same video where he conceded he could not do the thing he promised, he called Netanyahu a war criminal, called him the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people, said he was not welcome in New York City, and called on the federal government to arrest him instead.

Mamdani is a generational political talent. He has extraordinary intuition about how to use social media.

And he deftly managed to shift his audience’s attention away from the fact that he wasn’t going to fulfill his promise and toward a fresh round of condemnation — and to shift fulfillment of his own promise from him to Trump, without naming Trump.

It worked. His base loved it.

Politically speaking, it was skillfully done.

It Was Obvious the Whole Time

Zohran isn’t even the thousandth politician to make a promise he didn’t keep.

That isn’t unique to him, or the left, or socialists.

What’s worth commenting on is that the promise was such a powerful political tool in the first place.

Because it’s a promise he never should have made.

A mayor has no authority to enforce an international court’s warrant.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, which is the treaty that created the ICC and obligates member states to arrest people it charges.

No mayor can convert an ICC order into a New York warrant by executive direction.

He did not need to be in office to know this.

It’s both intuitively and legally obvious that a mayor of a city can’t arrest the prime minister of a country.

Other Democrats knew it too.

During the campaign, the Manhattan congressman Jerry Nadler said the proposal was simply unrealistic, and that “The City of New York has no jurisdiction to do such a thing.”

His own party said it.

It didn’t matter.

Zohran promised something there was no way he could deliver, about a matter that isn’t part of the New York City mayor’s role.

He got all the upside of making a promise, and none of the downside of keeping it.

And people are willing to overlook it, because Palestine is such an emotionally charged issue that they are abandoning rationality.

And if the reporting is right, this wasn’t just a calculated move.

It was calculated before Zohran was ever in office.

I didn’t know that until I went digging, and I found it the way I find everything now. Through Ground News.

The moment a story like this breaks, social media makes it worse. Louder, more confident, more contradictory. You can scroll for an hour on the Mamdani video and come away knowing less than when you started, a little dumber and a lot angrier.

So I track these stories on Ground News instead. It’s been my favorite news app for two years, since well before they ever sponsored me, because it hands me the high-level picture without the scrolling and the mental pollution that comes with it.

I pulled up the Mamdani story and it showed me 80 different sources covering it, and it tags each one with its bias right on the card.

That’s where I found the thread. A Vanity Fair piece, tagged left. That matters here. When a publication sympathetic to Mamdani is the one reporting the pivot was premeditated, that’s not partisan spin. That’s a friendly outlet telling on him. And seeing the bias on every source means you absorb the slant on purpose instead of by accident, which is the whole game I’ve been showing you in this piece.

I clicked through and read the Vanity Fair piece in full, because I always verify before I put something in front of you.

The headline oversells it, but the reporting underneath is damning. His own communications director says the pivot was planned during the transition, before Mamdani took office.

At best, he made an irresponsible promise.

At worst, he knowingly made a promise he couldn’t fulfill, per the Vanity Fair reporting.

I don’t read Vanity Fair.

So Ground News handed me a thread I’d never have found on my own.

You can get the full picture across the spectrum for 40% off the Vantage plan, their top tier, at groundnews.com/kaizenx.

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What the Warrant Actually Is

While we’re here, it’s worth clarifying what the International Criminal Court did — because it did not designate Netanyahu a war criminal.

Under Article 58 of the Rome Statute, an ICC Pre-Trial Chamber can issue an arrest warrant when it finds reasonable grounds to believe a person committed a crime within the court’s jurisdiction, and that arrest is necessary to secure their appearance.

That is a threshold finding to compel appearance. It’s roughly analogous to probable cause in the American legal system.

It is part of the investigative process.

There has been no trial and no verdict.

People are entitled to think Netanyahu is a war criminal.

That’s just not what the ICC has said yet.

Palestine Is No Longer a Topic, It’s a Worldview

I’m not going to litigate the conflict here.

I’ve commented on it a few times tangentially. I’ve said what I think Israel needs to do better.

I’ve commented on statements like this one from Ben-Gvir, a high-ranking member of Israel’s government, which is a profoundly destructive and psychopathic thing to say.

I’ve also pointed out that for all the condemnation the pro-Palestine movement has for Israel, very little focus seems to be on Hamas — which kills its own people, hides in civilian clothing, and plants infrastructure among civilian neighborhoods.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have marched against their own government’s handling of this war.

I have never once seen a Free Palestine march in the West turn out against Hamas.

Many more Israelis are visibly holding Israel accountable than Free Palestine people are holding Hamas accountable.

The suffering in Gaza is catastrophic, and being horrified by it is the correct response.

And horror doesn’t build a solution. It’s fuel.

But a movement that runs on outrage alone, that never turns it into pressure on Hamas — which shares responsibility with Israel for endangering Palestinian lives through terrible leadership — isn’t helping the people it grieves for.

A serious peacemaking effort has to address the excesses and responsibilities of both parties, even if you think one is more culpable than the other. The Palestine movement isn’t doing that.

So that’s what I’ve said so far. I may comment more on the conflict itself, but it’s not the focus of this article.

What I primarily want to comment on here is the fact that Palestine has become a worldview in and of itself, and it is distorting American politics for the worse.

From here, you’ll learn: