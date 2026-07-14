Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Len Rinke's avatar
Len Rinke
11h

Good work Kaizen, and happy anniversary. My gay son, who I love very much, accused me of not being well informed politically once he determined I was more of a conservative than he thought by voting for Trump. He was not totally wrong since what little information I sought regarding politics was skewed via the media. Out of respect for him and his request that I base my voting on fact based information, I searched....and found Clear Thinker. You are a Godsend. Your methods are forthright, reporting unbiased and factual. And overall what stands out is your humility; something many individuals in our country need more of. Do not falter or desist. Keep up the great work.

Reply
Share
Cristi Gore's avatar
Cristi Gore
16h

Yay...happy anniversary. I'm so grateful I stumbled upon your substance. It has been a beacon in many ways. And it's courageous to speak the truth. The more people we have speaking truth the better we all are. So thank you for posting your thoughts.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kaizen Asiedu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture