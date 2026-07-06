America just turned 250. Clear Thinker is turning 2. 5 days, 5 articles. Become an annual member at 30% off forever - for the first 500 subs. Join here.

Maybe there’s a conversation you’ve been avoiding.

Maybe it’s with your daughter. Maybe your closest friend. Maybe the coworkers at lunch who assume everyone at the table agrees.

The topic comes up — immigration, race, capitalism, take your pick — and everyone nods along. Your chest tightens, your jaw clenches — but you say nothing.

And who can blame you? It doesn’t seem worth it.

We’re now at the point where people are ending relationships with people they know over politicians they don’t know.

People get excommunicated from friend groups over this stuff.

Cut off from their families. Called names.

So most people run one of two programs: Stay silent but frustrated. Or blurt it out, watch it go nuclear, and confirm everybody’s suspicion that “we just can’t talk about politics.”

The first costs you your integrity.

The second costs you the relationship.

But there’s a third option.

It takes more skill than the other two, which is why you almost never see it.

I’m going to share my approach for communicating truth effectively without pissing people off more than is necessary. It’s what I employ in my personal life, live debates, and content.

It’s also what I teach members of my community, the Clear Thinker Academy.

By the end, you’ll know how to open the conversation, hold it, land your point, and walk away with the relationship intact.

The Truth Is Not Enough

One premise sits underneath everything that follows.

When it comes to cultivating healthy relationships, the truth is not enough.

Anyone who has ever been in a healthy relationship already knows this.

Honesty is necessary. But delivery decides whether that honesty strengthens or erodes the relationship.

It’s easy to say “the truth is the truth, deal with it” — but the truth is we all get emotional when the right thing is said the wrong way.

We are all human. Everyone has sensitivities.

This is not a guide to avoiding the truth because of those feelings, but to communicating in a way that is most likely to actually be received by the other person, despite their feelings.

As with everything in life except death and taxes, there are no guarantees of an outcome here.

You can’t control people. You can only control what you say.

But you can say things skillfully — in a way that’s truthful, relationship-preserving, and, paradoxically, most likely to actually change someone’s mind.

Step 1: Don’t Try to “Win”

This is the hardest step, because it’s not about the other person — it’s about you.

Most political conversations are destined to fail before they even start because the conversants aren’t trying to have a conversation — they are trying to “win.”

A great conversation is a mutual exchange of ideas where each person is willing to consider those ideas and change their mind.

Where there’s a chance the rarest sentence in the English language — “You know what, I hadn’t thought of it that way, you changed my mind” — can be uttered.

But that’s not how most of us approach political conversations.

We want to dominate the other person. We want to feel right. We are committed to a crusade, not a conversation.

It’s a natural instinct — I have it too.

But that instinct, when unchecked, can lead to a debate that no one wanted, no one was ready for, and everyone resents being forced into.

To check this instinct, it’s helpful to zoom out and answer this question: What does “winning” actually look like?

Is it changing their mind? Because people rarely want their minds changed, and resent being pressured to.

Here is my definition of winning: Did I express myself clearly, honestly, and compassionately?

Think of yourself as a lighthouse.

A lighthouse shines whether or not any ships are in range. The ships that are ready to navigate by it will find it. The ships too far out will miss it, and the lighthouse keeps shining anyway. Your job is to be the light beam. Not to get the other person to agree. Not for them to tell you you’re right.

This reframe matters because it separates speaking for your ego from speaking for your integrity.

“You’re right” might be the two most delicious words in the English language. Chase them and you will poison the conversation.

Release them and, strangely, you will hear them more often — usually days later, once the person has had time to think.

Step 2: The 60-Second Setup

Nobody likes being ambushed. Think about how most political fights start:

Someone drops a take in conversation (”Can you believe what Trump did? Can you believe what’s happening in Mamdani’s New York?”)

Someone else takes the bait and a fight ensues.

Or: The people who agree with the take speak up, the people who disagree keep quiet, and an echo chamber forms.

The solution to this: Before you talk about the thing, talk about the fact that you are going to talk about the thing.

It sounds like this:

“Hey, I’ve noticed you brought up [insert political topic]. Is that something you actually want to talk about? Because if you are, I’m open to it.”

If they say yes, reinforce that the relationship is the priority:

“Cool. Before we do — I really value our friendship, and I’d hate for politics to ever get in the way of it. So can we agree the friendship outranks the politics? And if either of us hits a point where we’re done talking about it, we just say so, and that’s totally okay?”

Sixty seconds. You have just done something almost nobody does: established why you are talking, what the rules are, and where the exits are, before anyone is upset.

Imagine if that’s how political conversations were introduced, rather than mid-Thanksgiving dinner.

Taking that 60 seconds can make the 60 minutes afterward dramatically more productive and less painful.

It also allows you to do two things:

Pick the terrain. The conversation does not have to happen right now, in public, at the group dinner. “I do want to talk about this — want to grab coffee at my place this weekend?”

You are allowed to choose the time and the setting, rather than getting pushed off a cliff before you’re ready.

Show your cards. If this is hard for you, say so: “I’m honestly trying to get better at conversations like this, and I feel kind of uncomfortable because I don’t want this to turn into a fight.”

Vulnerability disarms people. It is very hard to steamroll someone who just told you they are learning, or scared.

Step 3: Steelman

You might already know what a strawman is: restating someone’s position in its weakest, dumbest form and attacking that.

You know it because it has been done to you — you say something, they repeat it back sounding nothing like what you said, then attack the version they invented. Short of name-calling, there is perhaps no faster way to end a conversation.

A steelman is the opposite: stating their argument as well as they can, or better.

It looks like this:

“So what I’m hearing is [their actual argument]. And it sounds like what you care most about here is [the emotional core]. Do I have that right? Is there anything I’m missing?”

This accomplishes two things: trust and clarity.

Trust: It establishes that you care about their opinion and that you’re making a sincere effort to understand what they say, irrespective of whether you agree with it.

Most bad conversations are just two people waiting to talk rather than being present and listening.

This makes it far less likely that they blow up on you — because at least they feel like you understand them.

It also gives you more license to disagree with them later, because you’ve demonstrated that you value their opinion — you just disagree with it.

Clarity: Asking “Do I have that right” or “Do I understand that correctly” creates space in the conversation to make sure you’re not just talking past each other.

It’s like building a foundation for a skyscraper — you don’t want to get to the 10th floor of a conversation and realize you’re not even in the same building, when you could have addressed that in the lobby.

Here is what happens when you do this well: for a lot of people, it will be the first time in their life anyone has ever done it.

Seriously — try it and watch their whole demeanor change.

And understand what you are buying: reciprocity.

Human beings are wired for fairness. Listen well, and they’ll be more likely to do the same.

Ideally we’d all just do unto others as we would have them do unto us. But in reality, often we do unto others as they do unto us.

From here, you’ll learn: