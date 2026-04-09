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Series: Iran War

No, America Did Not Lose the War With Iran

Kaizen Asiedu
·
Jun 20
No, America Did Not Lose the War With Iran

This is part of my ongoing series on the Iran war. Read the full series here.Subscribe to support clarity in an age of confusion.

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Why Trump Struck Iran

Kaizen Asiedu
·
Feb 28
Why Trump Struck Iran

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No, The War In Iran Is Not About Israel

Kaizen Asiedu
·
Mar 6
No, The War In Iran Is Not About Israel

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Joe Kent Has Courage. That Doesn't Mean He's Right.

Kaizen Asiedu
·
Mar 19
Joe Kent Has Courage. That Doesn't Mean He's Right.

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Trump Has 4 Goals In Iran. But Netanyahu Has 5.

Kaizen Asiedu
·
Apr 6
Trump Has 4 Goals In Iran. But Netanyahu Has 5.

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