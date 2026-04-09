Series: Iran War

Series: Iran WarNo, America Did Not Lose the War With IranKaizen Asiedu·Jun 20This is part of my ongoing series on the Iran war. Read the full series here.Subscribe to support clarity in an age of confusion.Read full storyWhy Trump Struck IranKaizen Asiedu·Feb 28Read full storyNo, The War In Iran Is Not About IsraelKaizen Asiedu·Mar 6Support the mission of bringing clarity amidst the chaos by becoming a paid subscriberRead full storyJoe Kent Has Courage. That Doesn't Mean He's Right.Kaizen Asiedu·Mar 19Support clarity and nuance by becoming a paid subscriberRead full storyTrump Has 4 Goals In Iran. But Netanyahu Has 5.Kaizen Asiedu·Apr 6Become a paid subscriber to support clarity in an age of confusion.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Kaizen Asiedu.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext