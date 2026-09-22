Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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Debbie Marquardt's avatar
Debbie Marquardt
21h

Fabulous article! I don’t really know much about AI but this really opened my eyes!

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Rachelle McElhannon's avatar
Rachelle McElhannon
1d

My GOD did not Create me with a spirit of fear! HE Created me with a Spirit of Love, Power and a Sound Mind! 2 Timothy 1:7 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

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