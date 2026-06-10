Paid subscribers can drop a question for me using the link at the bottom of this letter. The focus will be Spencer Pratt and whether he lost because of fraud in the LA election but you can ask about any topic, no limits.

Then everyone, free and paid, can join the live Q&A on Friday, June 12 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET). RSVP here.

I’ll also upload a recording in case you can’t catch it live.

Two weeks ago, I published my 80th letter and asked you to help shape the next 80.

One of the biggest takeaways I got was that you don’t just want to read what I think. You want this to be a discussion.

Good. That’s the entire point of this project.

So today I’m making it official.

Ask me anything

Starting now, paid subscribers can ask me anything using the form at the end of this letter.

Politics. Faith. Spencer Pratt and the LA election. Where I think I’ve been wrong. The business of doing this work. A topic you suspect I’ve been avoiding.

Nothing is off the table.

Then, on Friday, June 12 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET), I’m going live to answer the best of them, and the livestream is open to everyone, free and paid alike.

RSVP for the Livestream

Why a conversation, not a broadcast

The mission of Clear Thinker has always been clarity in an age of confusion.

For 80 letters, that’s mostly meant me writing and you reading.

But clarity is a practice.

And nobody develops a practice by watching someone else do it.

You can read about critical thinking forever, but at some point, you have to do it - ask the question, push on the argument, and sit with an answer you didn’t expect.

That’s what this is for.

There’s another layer. I’ve always said this project is about transparent reasoning in real time.

There is no more transparent reasoning than answering a question you didn’t choose, live, with no edit button.

The second reason is about me

I’ve told you before to watch for bias in every commentator you follow.

Including me.

I meant that. The financial incentives in this industry reward telling audiences what they already believe. I feel that pull every week. I’ve written about it openly.

My discipline is one defense against those incentives.

You are a better one.

An audience that asks hard questions keeps a writer honest in a way willpower never will.

So ask hard questions.

One request

I’ve written before that many people asking questions in politics aren’t actually curious. They’re disguising accusations as questions.

This space works differently.

Ask because you want to understand - including when you’re sure I’m wrong. Especially then.

I’ll extend you good faith. I’ll steel-man your view before I respond. I’m asking for the same in return.

That’s not a request for soft questions. Disagreement delivered in good faith is the most valuable thing you can give me.

It’s also the thing American politics has almost none of.

What I’m hoping this becomes

I’ve described American politics as a bad marriage - two sides who’ve stopped extending good faith, interpreting every move in the worst possible light.

The way out of a bad marriage isn’t silence. And it isn’t shouting.

It’s hard conversations, held with discipline.

Most of the internet isn’t built for those. Comment sections became battlegrounds. Questions became ambushes. Listening became losing.

I think a small corner of the internet can work differently.

I think a small corner of the internet can work differently. The notes you've sent over the past year have already changed how I think and write.

So that’s why I want to have more conversations.

A monologue can inform you. Only a conversation can change you.

So: ask me anything.

I’ll see you live on June 12 at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET).

RSVP for the Livestream

-Kaizen

Click the link below the paid break to ask me your question.