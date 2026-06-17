Part 1 — The Case

On the night of December 3, 2025, an 18-year-old finance student named Henry Nowak was walking home in Southampton after celebrating the end of his first term.

A 23-year-old brown man named Vickrum Digwa stabbed him five times with an eight-inch blade. One wound opened his chest.

When police arrived, Nowak lay bleeding, telling them he had been stabbed and could not breathe.

An officer told him he did not think he had been stabbed at all.

Then they handcuffed him. They put the cuffs on the boy who was dying.

Why? Likely because his killer reached the officers first with a more potent story.

Digwa said Nowak had grabbed his turban and racially abused him, and that Digwa was the victim of a racist attack.

The police likely reacted to that story because Digwa said the magic word: racist.

The cuffs went on Nowak instead of the man who stabbed him.

By the time anyone grasped the truth — Nowak was dead.

A court later found Digwa had lied. The judge told him the claim of racist abuse was completely at odds with everything known about Nowak, and that Digwa was the only person who ever made it. Digwa got life, 21 years minimum. His mother was convicted of helping hide the weapon. Justice was eventually served.

Part 2 — The Reaction

We all remember the outpouring of emotion over George Floyd, who uttered the same words as Nowak — “I can’t breathe.”

His and Nowak’s situations are not the same.

But the difference between the reactions to them is far greater than the difference between the events themselves.

That gap is not just about newsrooms. Blame the press if you want, but every outlet leans somewhere, and chasing their bias is its own dead end.

The gap is in Western culture, and its source is guilt.

We have sorted which deaths we’re outraged over and which ones we ignore by color.

Henry Nowak did not vanish because an editor spiked the story. He vanished because subjective racial preference now governs society’s response to objective evil.

And humans abhor a double standard, even one they enforce on themselves.

To make that double standard clear, ask yourself: if Henry Nowak were black, and his killer white, what would the reaction be?

We have built a society that runs two different standards for the same act.

One standard for when the majority group is at fault.

Another for when the minority group is at fault.

And an unspoken rule that the second standard can never be named, because naming it “feels” like racism.

The impulse to protect minorities is understandable. After all, history and modernity are littered with examples of minorities across the globe being abused by the majority.

But the solution to that is not to reverse double standards, it’s to remove them.

But often that’s not what happens.

Instead, lower standards are created for minorities, and higher standards are enforced for majorities.

Part 3 — How We Got Here: The Cycle

A wrong does not stop being a wrong when the victim belongs to the majority.

And a buried double standard does not heal. It ferments. Here’s what happens:

In reaction to abuses against minorities, corrective measures are put in place. Example: minorities get abused in the UK, so police sensitivity training is put in place. Alongside those corrective measures, overcorrective measures are put in place. Example: members of the public walk on eggshells, quick to accuse anyone criticizing national immigration policy of racism. Members of the majority group feel frustrated by the overcorrection, but feel unable to express it for fear of being labeled bigots. As a result, the only members of the group willing to speak out are the very courageous, the aggressive, or the unapologetic bigots. Example: the far-right, extremists, and provocateurs become the only spokespeople for the concerns of the majority. Legitimate concerns get labeled as bigoted because of their association with bigots or aggressive spokespeople, and don’t get addressed. Concerns don’t get addressed, and more members of the majority group get angry. Anger boils over into violence. Example: violent protests in the UK over Henry Nowak. Mainstream media — unable to understand how we got to step 7 — reports on step 7, identifying the problem as right-wing extremists without understanding how right-wing extremists became so influential.

This cycle will continue until we fix it by ceasing to make race the primary mode of analysis.

Part 4 — The Root

Strip the case down and look at one moment. An officer stood over a bleeding white boy and a composed brown man, heard two stories, and chose which to believe.

We cannot know what moved that officer. But a ready inference is that the cry of racism rattled him into doubting a boy who said he could not breathe — and the fact that this is the readiest explanation is the problem.

That he believed the one that was socially safer to believe.

That he sorted his trust by skin.

That the dying boy said “I’ve been stabbed,” and the system answered that the other man had cried racism, and that is the claim no one is trained to doubt.

That is the state acting on race. That is the precise reflex everyone swore off after 2020. It came back pointed the other way, and a boy died of it.

And notice how much that one word could carry.

A man had stabbed someone five times, and merely the claim “racism” was a trick powerful enough to flip the roles — to make the killer the victim and the dying boy the suspect, to the cops on the scene.

And the killer knew that invoking the word “racist” was so powerful that it could actually give him a chance of being absolved of his crime.

That is the deeper tell.

The judge refused to let the trick work, and that is good. A healthier culture wouldn’t have officers fooled by the trick in the first place.

Some of the reaction to Henry’s death is, of course, horrible. Some of it was a handful of men outside a police station throwing bricks and Nazi salutes, harassing Sikhs who had harmed no one. That’s irrational, destructive, and unacceptable — no matter what their grievances are.

But they shouldn’t be dismissed as simply a group of crazed madmen.

Because they are a cohort that will grow louder and more violent if we don’t correct the cultural conditions that are making their reaction appear appealing to the millions of reasonable people who are tired of watching the racial double standard be ignored.

Because when people are ignored, they become resentful. And eventually, the resentful cease to be reasonable.

Real racists exist, and some of them cheer for sensible policy for ugly reasons.

But a bigot wanting secure borders does not make secure borders a bigoted idea.

A bigot wanting to ensure that immigrants are culturally compatible with the native culture does not make the desire a bigoted one.

The presence of bad actors in a coalition indicts the bad actors, and no one else.

Smearing an entire concern with the sins of its fringe is judging the many by the worst of the few.

Underneath this confusion in the West sits one engine, and it is time to name it.

White guilt.

There is a narrative pervading Western culture that the West is fundamentally morally bankrupt.

That America was built on slavery and conquest.

That Britain is similarly contemptible as the source of colonialism and slavery.

That the West — and in particular white people, as the phenotype most represented in the West historically — is morally defective.

Slavery is evil. Conquest involves evil. Colonialism does too.

The problem is not the acknowledgement of these evils, it’s the selective focus on these evils, to the exclusion of the good.

The balance of the public’s focus has tipped more toward Western sins than Western wins.

I’ve written at length about this with regard to slavery in particular — we are telling a selective version of history that positions the West as the antagonist, rather than the protagonist, of history.

The net effect of this is intangible but potent.

It shows up in the decline in patriotism in America, and its total collapse in Britain.

But it shows up on a personal level, and I’ve noticed it among many white people.

I felt it up close once. Years ago, in a therapy circle, a well-intentioned white stranger turned to me with wet eyes and apologized for “what my people did to you.”

I am the son of African immigrants.

My parents arrived on planes, not in chains.

That apology was never about me.

It also wasn’t about him. After all, he didn’t do anything.

It was a man trying to wash himself clean on the nearest dark-skinned body.

It was sad and unnecessary.

But that’s what guilt does.

Guilt creates performative theater that looks like repair and builds nothing.

And a guilty society performs the same scene on a national scale.

It is why the borders stay open while the voters who object get filed under bigot.

It is why a sprawling welfare fraud in Minnesota, run by a subset of the Somali community, was allowed to grow for years — because Somalis are black, and the people who should have stopped it did not want to be called racist for looking too closely.

It is why British authorities spent years refusing to look squarely at gangs of child rapists in which Pakistani men were overrepresented.

Because in order to even begin to have a rational conversation about any of these topics, one must first prove that one is not a racist.

Because that’s what a guilty culture needs to do — constantly defend itself.

Just like a person who feels guilty.

We have made the accusation of racism so powerful that it sends people scrambling to defend themselves.

Part 5 — Stakes and the Way Out

Here is why this matters more than one street in Southampton, and why it’s relevant to you regardless of the color of your skin.

Nature abhors an imbalance. Every double standard you refuse to fix transfers.

The resentment moves from the group that felt wronged yesterday to the group that feels wronged today, and it grows in transit.

Suppress it with guilt and it turns to pressure, and pressure finds the nearest crack, and turns to anger.

Henry Nowak is a canary in a coal mine.

What comes next, if we keep pretending, is a backlash against migrants and minorities that will not stay performative and will not stay online.

Build a society on guilt and you raise a generation on resentment.

The way out is one standard for everyone, applied before anyone checks a skin tone. It doesn’t matter if someone is black, white, or anything in between — murder is equally wrong.

When a human bleeds on the pavement, you help, before you weigh the optics, before you decide whose story is politically safer.

And we have to be able to say all of this out loud, in good faith, without the conversation detonating the second someone reaches for the word “racist.”

Race is an idea. We have fed it until it walks around looking like a fact. Henry Nowak is what the idea costs when it reaches all the way into an officer’s split-second choice about whose life to believe.

So that is the diagnosis. Now the harder question — the one that lands in my inbox regularly — is: how do you actually talk about any of this without getting branded a racist and losing the room? How do you raise a real double standard, at work, at dinner, online, without the fear silencing you before you start?

That is what I want to hand you below.

From here, you’ll learn: