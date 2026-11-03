You’re more likely to hear about a plane crashing than a car flying.

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk revealed the first flying car.

A few days later, I asked my friend if he’d heard about it.

He hadn’t.

That’s not surprising, but it is sad.

Our information landscape is cooked.

It’s almost impossible to get everyone to pay attention to the same thing, and the only things that capture everyone’s attention are almost all negative.

As I write this, I’m at Orlando airport. I heard two women talking about a plane crash. I haven’t heard any ambient chatter about the flying car.

It’s with that backdrop that I made the video above.

We are living through an epochal shift.

The type that only happens to a species once every several millennia, if it happens at all.

One so profound that we will only be able to appreciate it in hindsight.

And Elon Musk is leading it.

But we’re so inundated with negativity and politics that many haven’t noticed.

To have accomplished one of the things Elon has would make him one of the most influential people of this generation.

To accomplish two would make him the most influential person of this generation.

To accomplish all of them makes him one of the most influential people across all generations.

And that’s what he is.

Yes, I know Elon.

I like Elon (duh).

Elon has helped me.

From here, you’ll learn: