I didn’t make this video to defend Charlie Kirk, or to take down Tucker Carlson.

I made it because it’s bigger than both of them.

We’re living in an ecosystem of short-form clips, instant takes, and conspiratorial thinking, and it’s making us more confused every year.

It’s gotten bad enough that Tucker is now justifying his theories by selectively citing a man who said the exact opposite of that theory.

So let’s be precise about what Charlie did.