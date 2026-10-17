If you value critical thinking and nuance, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It comes with bonus content, and helps support my mission of bringing you clarity.
I didn’t make this video to defend Charlie Kirk, or to take down Tucker Carlson.
I made it because it’s bigger than both of them.
We’re living in an ecosystem of short-form clips, instant takes, and conspiratorial thinking, and it’s making us more confused every year.
It’s gotten bad enough that Tucker is now justifying his theories by selectively citing a man who said the exact opposite of that theory.
So let’s be precise about what Charlie did.