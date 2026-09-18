Hey everyone,

I want to let you know I have a YouTube channel, and I’ve started putting real focus into it.

Most of you know me from short-form. The thing about short-form is that it’s limiting.

A short video lives for a few days. Maybe a few months if it does well. Then it’s gone.

And I’m compressing thoughts that need twenty minutes into three.

I want to say more complete things. I want to build a library of ideas that still works five years from now.

So I’m shifting more of my focus to long-form video.

What that means for you: Substack is still the best place to get my thinking. It has all of it, not just the parts I decided to make videos about. The videos are usually enhanced versions of the essays.

Subscribe to the channel here.

Here’s the first one I want to show you.

It’s built on the piece I published last week for the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death. It goes through the five biggest distortions about what he said about race, one at a time, with the full clips and the actual numbers.

The messenger is gone. The message must go on.

That last post was a compilation of short-form videos. Some of you like that format. Some of you would rather have one polished video that covers all of it in order. This is that.

I’ll post long-form here occasionally too. If you want everything, stay subscribed on Substack and subscribe on YouTube.

Thank you for being here.

Kaizen