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Hey everyone,
I want to let you know I have a YouTube channel, and I’ve started putting real focus into it.
Most of you know me from short-form. The thing about short-form is that it’s limiting.
A short video lives for a few days. Maybe a few months if it does well. Then it’s gone.
And I’m compressing thoughts that need twenty minutes into three.
I want to say more complete things. I want to build a library of ideas that still works five years from now.
So I’m shifting more of my focus to long-form video.
What that means for you: Substack is still the best place to get my thinking. It has all of it, not just the parts I decided to make videos about. The videos are usually enhanced versions of the essays.
Subscribe to the channel here.
Here’s the first one I want to show you.
It’s built on the piece I published last week for the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death. It goes through the five biggest distortions about what he said about race, one at a time, with the full clips and the actual numbers.
The messenger is gone. The message must go on.
That last post was a compilation of short-form videos. Some of you like that format. Some of you would rather have one polished video that covers all of it in order. This is that.
I’ll post long-form here occasionally too. If you want everything, stay subscribed on Substack and subscribe on YouTube.
Thank you for being here.
Kaizen
I’m so grateful I found this clear thinking and subscribed. God bless this ministry. And thank you.
Your content is great.