Today is the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death.

I was moved to write this because a few days ago, I saw reports that people are planning to disrupt his memorials.

What a shame.

A year since a man was shot in the neck for the crime of using his words.

And much of the apathy, even the glee, over his death isn’t a reaction to what he said.

It’s a reaction to what people think he said.

People accused him of hate speech, particularly because of his comments on race.

But it wasn’t hate speech. It was speech that they hate.

So I’m writing this. Charlie is gone, but the message must go on.

Below is a compilation of my short-form videos addressing the most persistent lies, distortions, and misunderstandings of what he said, especially about race.

But first, why this matters.

Charlie Kirk’s death was a tragedy.

But the work he was doing is unfinished, and the message he was delivering is still profoundly misunderstood.

This compilation isn’t about defending Charlie’s reputation. It’s about clarifying principles that are bigger than any one person.

After Charlie’s death, we should have had a spiritual revival. A coming together. A civilization saying with one voice: violence is never an acceptable answer to speech.

For a moment, we did. Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s killer on stage, in front of the world.

Then it dissolved into conspiracy theories and influencer infighting.

So I’m hoping this reaches the people it needs to.

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Charlie’s Message About Race

I can’t read Charlie’s mind, but here’s what I understood from his message:

Charlie was arguing for moving beyond racialized thinking.

He saw that American society had become tribalized along racial lines, and that in some areas we were replacing one double standard with another.

Where blacks were once placed below whites, now whites were being placed morally below blacks.

He saw that racialized policies whose stated goal was equality were actually sowing more racial division.

He was calling for true equality.

Egalitarian principles. Clear, universal standards that apply to everyone equally.

Like me, Charlie didn’t seem to particularly enjoy talking about race.

Frankly, it’s one of the least intellectually stimulating topics I speak on.

And I don’t want to be known as the black guy whose racial commentary is noteworthy because it differs from most black people.

But in a society obsessed with race, you have to talk about race. You have to correct perceptions about it in order to move past it.

I understand why people thought he was a racist.

Charlie said these things in an unusually honest way. He challenged prevailing narratives. That was uncomfortable to hear.

He was also a human being. Sometimes he said things that would have landed better with a softer delivery, or that were insensitive.

But no matter how perfectly you communicate these ideas, they will get backlash.

When someone says something new and provocative, our default is to shoot the messenger rather than grapple with the message.

That’s what happened to Charlie.

Often, we need to hear a message several times, from several messengers, before it clicks.

I recognize that my skin color protects me to a degree.

As much as it would be nice to separate the message from the messenger, we struggle to. We’re human.

So I’m hoping my skin color makes it easier for people to receive the message Charlie was transmitting.

Because the truth has no color.

Below is a compilation of my videos attempting to clarify misunderstandings of the essence of what Charlie Kirk was saying, especially about racial topics.

1. “Charlie Kirk Didn’t Even Believe in Race”

Charlie argued that race is a social construct without precise biological basis, consistently pushing against racial policies while critics called him a white supremacist - yet he was fighting to destroy the very concept that enabled racism. YouTube.

2. “Why Charlie Kirk Said the Civil Rights Act Was a Mistake”

AOC claimed Charlie opposed Black Americans’ right to vote, but his actual argument was that vague language in the 31-page law created loopholes now being exploited to justify men in women’s sports and racial discrimination in college admissions. YouTube.

3. “Charlie Kirk Speaks About Black Pilots”

Charlie’s statement “If I see a Black pilot, I hope he’s qualified” sparked fury - but the full context shows he was explaining how race-conscious hiring policies create rational doubt about whether anyone was selected for merit or demographics. YouTube

4. “Charlie Kirk Said Black Women Are Less Intelligent”

This is misleading. Charlie said four specific black women “do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously” - it was abrasive, emotionally unintelligent, and his delivery undermined his actual point: that these particular individuals were elevated by affirmative action policies rather than merit, not that black women as a group lack intelligence. YouTube.

5. “Did Charlie Kirk Advocate for Stoning Gays?”

Stephen King told 25 million people Charlie believed gay people should be stoned to death, but Charlie was actually making a point about selective scripture quoting - King later apologized, but most people never saw the correction. YouTube.

Charlie got called a racist because people reacted to a clip before they understood what he said.

That’s how most of us take in information now. We react to the video before we’ve processed the point.

Learning to slow down, separate the message from the messenger, and resist tribal thinking is exactly what I teach in the Clear Thinker Course. If you want to build those skills, check it out here:

Clear Thinker Course

Thank you for being here.

Kaizen