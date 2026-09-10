Clear Thinker

Clear Thinker

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Don Godwin's avatar
Don Godwin
2d

You're a smart dude. I appreciate your emails (posts), and I plan to check out your YouTubes. God bless you, sir... for being part of the solution in our country. At first glance, America is full of tribal division and hatred, but I believe, I feel in my gut, that we are tired of it all. We are ripe for a revival of kindness, of goodness, and actual love leading well past any sort of detente... to unity. And your pieces, pieces like this one, are what will help open the door for that. Again, God bless you, and thank you, Kaizen.

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4 replies by Kaizen Asiedu and others
Phil N.'s avatar
Phil N.
2dEdited

Thank you for beating this drum with consistency, persistence, and passion. We can only hope it will click eventually.

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